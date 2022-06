Story by Ian Curtis

Texas A&M baseball arrived at Olsen Field to find dozens of Aggie fans waiting to share their support and appreciation for the team after it reached the semifinals of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha this week.

Players signed autographs as fans got a chance to tell players what the Aggies historic tournament run means to them.

The Aggies advanced to the semifinals in Omaha before being eliminated by Oklahoma 5-1 on Wednesday.

