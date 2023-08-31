12th Man Productions Earns Two Lone Star Emmys

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

DALLAS – Texas A&M Athletics’ video groups, 12th Man Productions and 12th Man Films, earned Lone Star EMMYs for their work on “The Pulse: Texas A&M Football” and “Standing Room Only: The Legend of the 12th Man” from the Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The Pulse, which earned its fourth Emmy since its creation in 2014, received top honors in the Sports Program – Post Produced or Edited category. Being recognized for their work on weekly show were Cade Key (Director), Buddy Kimberlin (Producer) and Will Johnson (Writer/Narration) and editors Charles Beasley, Caleb Griffin, Chris Bieschke, Madison Brast, Brittany Lancaster and Cesar Rodriguez.

The 12th Man Films writing composite of Chris Sabo, Andy Richardson and Kimberlin earned the victory in the Writer category for their work with Standing Room Only, which is the story of Texas A&M’s world-famous 12th Man tradition and its lasting effect on the University.

Additionally, “Grinding Gears: The Equipment Manager behind Texas A&M’s Football Team” earned an EMMY in the Video Journalist category for Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp and the Texas A&M University System. Produced and edited by Mark Guerrero, Grinding Gears tells the story of the 30-year plus career of longtime Athletics staffer Matt Watson, who has progressed from volunteer student manager in 1990 to his current role as Assistant Athletics Director for Equipment and Apparel.

The statewide Lone Star Chapter serves all 19 television markets in Texas and includes members from TV-related fields including: news and non-news broadcasting; production; post production; education; advertising; and public relations. The Lone Star Chapter is committed to encouraging and recognizing high levels of professional achievement through the annual presentation of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards.