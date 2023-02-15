12th Man Foundation Launches 12th Man+ Fund to Create NIL Opportunities for Aggie Student-Athletes

The 12th Man Foundation has established the 12th Man+ Fund, a new initiative aimed at furthering the organization’s mission while enhancing the student-athlete experience at Texas A&M through name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities.

Currently enrolled student-athletes who engage with the 12th Man Foundation for NIL opportunities will receive fair market value compensation to promote the organization’s mission through marketing services such as social media posts, appearances at events and speaking engagements.

Through contributions in support of 12th Man+, donors, fans and contributors have the ability to direct donations to benefit student-athletes in the sport of their choice or the option to support a general fund with a one-time or recurring gift for distribution to student-athletes across all sports.

Donor support of 12th Man+ ensures Texas A&M student-athletes have the opportunity to receive compensation for using their NIL to promote the 12th Man Foundation’s mission.

“With their support of 12th Man+, donors have the ability to position Aggie student-athletes to become leaders in NIL while furthering the 12th Man Foundation’s mission of funding championship athletics,” 12th Man Foundation President & CEO Travis Dabney said. “Supporting this endeavor is also essential to giving Texas A&M Athletics a competitive edge in college athletics.”

12th Man+ donations are tax-deductible and earn a variety of 12th Man Foundation benefits, including priority points and exclusive NIL content. Donors should consult their tax advisor to determine the deductibility of their donations.

Contributions directed to the 12th Man+ Fund will be used solely for contracted NIL marketing opportunities and directly related administrative expenses.

Credit to 12thman.com