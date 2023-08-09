12th Man Foundation Ends Its Fund That Pays Texas A&M Student-Athletes For NIL Work

Texas A&M’s 12th Man Foundation is ending a special fund benefitting Aggie student athletes.

On June 9, the IRS released a generic legal advice memorandum providing specific guidelines for non-profit organizations that engage with student-athletes for their name, image and likeness (NIL). The operation of the 12th Man+ Fund is impacted by this new guidance.

Following consultation with external advisors, the 12th Man Foundation is altering its approach to NIL which includes discontinuing the 12th Man+ Fund. This decision was made to ensure the 12th Man Foundation meets its high standards for compliance and to protect the organization’s mission.

This decision does not prevent the 12th Man Foundation from supporting NIL opportunities for Aggie student-athletes. As part of its altered approach, the organization plans to support NIL opportunities for Aggie student-athletes by expanding its marketing outreach using unrestricted annual fund contributions.

Supporters who have contributed to the 12th Man+ Fund will be contacted directly by 12th Man Foundation staff with their options including ways to redirect their contribution and continue investing in the student-athlete experience at Texas A&M.

The 12th Man Foundation remains committed to engaging with Aggie student-athletes and promoting the organization’s mission of funding scholarships, programs and facilities in support of championship athletics at Texas A&M.