XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis

Posted by Sports Monday, April 13th, 2020

By The Associated Press

The XFL has filed for bankruptcy, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league. The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday. The league said Monday in a news release that it wasn’t insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

