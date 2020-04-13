XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis

XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisisSports Monday, April 13th, 2020
By The Associated Press
The XFL has filed for bankruptcy, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league. The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday. The league said Monday in a news release that it wasn’t insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”
