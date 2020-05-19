World Team Tennis plans three-week season

UNDATED (AP) _ World TeamTennis CEO Carlos Silva says the league is “still on track for July 12” to open its three-week season and is hoping to select a site this week.

Silva said in a telephone interview Monday with The AP that four cities are “in the mix.” He mentioned Texas and Florida as possible host states.

The International Tennis Federation and the ATP and WTA tours said Friday they were extending their suspensions of play into late July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But World TeamTennis is not sanctioned by those three groups and doesn’t need to follow their guidelines.