World Baseball Classic postponed

World Baseball Classic postponedSports Tuesday, May 12th, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) _ A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that the World Baseball Classic will be postponed from 2021 to 2023 because of the new coronavirus. The decision must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected. The fifth edition of the tournament was scheduled for next March in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The decision to postpone was first reported by ESPN Deportes.
Posted by Zach Taylor on May 12 2020. Filed under Sports.