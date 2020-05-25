Woods-Manning edge Mickelson-Brady in Charity Golf Match

UNDATED (AP) _ Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning were the winners at Medalist Golf Club in Florida, as were the benefactors of “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

Woods and Manning took the lead on the third hole and never trailed, once building a 3-up lead in fourballs on the front nine. Manning making two birdies before the turn, although one was a net par.

Woods lagged a long birdie putt on 18 that was close enough that Manning didn’t have to putt. That secured a 1-up victory over Mickelson and Brady.

Brady took plenty of teasing from TV analysts Charles Barkley and Justin Thomas. Brooks Koepka offered $100,000 to the cause if Brady could just make a par. Brady quieted his critics on the par-5 seventh as his fourth shot landed beyond the pin and spun back into the cup.

The goal was to raise $10 million or more for COVID-19 relief funds, and online donations sent money climbing toward about twice that much.