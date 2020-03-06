Williams lifts No. 25 Arkansas women over No. 15 A&M 67-66

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Kiara Williams grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds and was fouled on a putback, sinking two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to lift fifth-seeded Arkansas to a 67-66 win over fourth-seeded Texas A&M in a battle of Top 25 teams in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals. The 25th-ranked Razorbacks never led until Williams made her free throws. The 15th-ranked Aggies went to top scorer Chennedy Carter but her floater in the lane was blocked by Rokia Doubia and time ran out. Makyala Daniels led the Razorbacks with 13 points and Carter had 23 points for the Aggies.