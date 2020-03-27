 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Sports » ‘Why not Texas A&M?’ SEC Network’s Tom Hart breaks down sports hiatus and upcoming football season

‘Why not Texas A&M?’ SEC Network’s Tom Hart breaks down sports hiatus and upcoming football season

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Friday, March 27th, 2020

The play-by-play man of prime-time SEC Network sports, Tom Hart, joins the podcast to relive the cancelation of the SEC men’s basketball tournament and look ahead towards Buzz William’s future with the Aggies and the upcoming football season.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138342

Posted by on Mar 27 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-