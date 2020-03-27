‘Why not Texas A&M?’ SEC Network’s Tom Hart breaks down sports hiatus and upcoming football season

‘Why not Texas A&M?’ SEC Network’s Tom Hart breaks down sports hiatus and upcoming football seasonFeatured Stories, Sports Friday, March 27th, 2020
The play-by-play man of prime-time SEC Network sports, Tom Hart, joins the podcast to relive the cancelation of the SEC men’s basketball tournament and look ahead towards Buzz William’s future with the Aggies and the upcoming football season.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138342
Posted by Zach Taylor on Mar 27 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.