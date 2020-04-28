Weekend Freeway Crash Results In DWI Arrest

A College Station man involved in a weekend crash who tells Bryan police he was on his way to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting is arrested for DWI and deadly conduct.

According to the BPD arrest report, the car driven by 27 year old Aaron Vela rear-ended another vehicle on the freeway with enough force that the other vehicle rolled into the center median.

A passenger in the other vehicle was ejected and taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Vela, who is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars, was out on bond after he was arrested two nights before the Saturday night crash on a public intoxication charge.