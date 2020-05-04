Weekend Arrests On Charges Of Striking Two Children & An Armed Robbery Warrant From Ft. Bend County

A College Station man was arrested Friday night on charges of striking two young girls with a metal pipe. 21 year old D’Marqus Duffie is accused of breaking the right foot of a ten year old and striking the stomach of a 13 year old with enough force that her mother took her to the hospital. According to College Station police arrest reports, Duffie struck the children after striking two adults with the pipe during an argument the three adults were having. Duffie, who is awaiting trials on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor criminal trespassing, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.

A DPS trooper stopping a car for going 100 miles an hour at an undisclosed location in Brazos County on Friday, led to an arrest on an armed robbery charge from Fort Bend County. 22 year old Jason Lamont Thompson of Stafford, who is awaiting trial on a Brazos County charge of misdemeanor failure to identify, is jailed on the Fort Bend County charge in lieu of a $40,000 dollar bond. The driver of the car, 22 year old Kenny Rugumbira of College Station, was ticketed for speeding and was issued a citation charging him with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. According to online court records, Rugumbira is serving a suspended one year sentence after pleading guilty last August to a charge of failing to identify.