Weekend Arrests At Lake Bryan

Two Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens checking on a man fishing at Lake Bryan Friday afternoon led to an arrest on 11 charges. 23 year old Marckece McGee of Bryan was arrested for fishing without a license, giving a false name, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. McGee is also being held on eight warrants charging him with similar misdemeanor crimes dating back to March of 2016.

Another holiday weekend arrest at Lake Bryan began with Bryan police receiving a report Saturday evening of women flashing themselves in front of men with children present. According to the arrest report, this was going on while the adults were smoking marijuana in a pickup truck. Three officers were involved in finding the truck, finding the owner of the truck, then getting the owner’s permission to search the truck. The owner, 19 year old Carter Obrien of Waco, was arrested on charges of possessing and selling THC wax, possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of two guns. He was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars.