Warrant Issued In College Station New Year’s Eve Murder

College Station police announce an arrest warrant has been issued on a murder charge.

23 year old Ricardo Ramirez of College Station is accused of killing 20 year old Ashli Stewart on December 31, 2019.

The murder charge is one of 11 warrants given to Ramirez this year.

The newest warrants also accuse Ramirez of five counts of possessing child pornography, four drug charges, theft of a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. According to online jail records, all those allegations took place January 7, 2020.

Ramirez is also being held on five drug charges that allegedly took place September 26, 2019.

Bonds on the 17 charges total $459,000 dollars.

From College Station police:

Update (3/24/2020):

A Murder warrant was issued today for the arrest of 23-year-old Ricardo Ramirez. This warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Ramirez remains incarcerated.

Update (1/16/2020):

CSPD Investigators are continuing to follow-up on leads and are making progress related to this crime. The investigation has led investigators to several persons of interest who detectives have contacted. Investigators are working to piece together details surrounding the incident.

One of the individuals was found with property which was linked to the scene. This individual is currently incarcerated on un-related charges and identified as Ricardo Ramirez, 23 years old.

Several items of evidence have been submitted to a Texas crime lab for DNA analysis and the estimated time for results is unknown. Investigators do believe that the person responsible for this crime is associated with the location and that this was not a random act. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CSPD if they have have details that may be relevant to this case.

Crime Stoppers Release (1/9/2020):

In the early afternoon of Tuesday, December 31st, 2019, a homicide occurred at the 2818 Place Apartments on Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The body of the female resident was discovered in the apartment and was reported to police at about 3:20 p.m.

Responding College Station officers and detectives found the victim obviously deceased and discovered evidence that the death was intentional and at the hands of an unknown person. Investigation has revealed that the murder likely occurred between 1:30pm and 3:15pm.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Ashli Stewart, she was last seen alive at 1:30 p.m.

College Station Police Department and Brazos County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve this homicide. If you know anything about Ashli’s murder or were in the vicinity of the apartments around the time of Ashli’s death call Brazos County Crime Stoppers.

Share information with Crime Stoppers by calling 775-TIPS or use our website (brazos.crimestoppersweb.com) or mobile app (P3Tips). You do not give your name when you contact Crime Stoppers….. you will be given a special coded number. The information you give will be shared with the College Station Police Department and if your information leads to an arrest in this case, you will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Help fight crime in your community by contacting Brazos County Crime Stoppers today.

Update (1/1/2020):

A roommate who found Ashli and summoned emergency services, at about 3:20 p.m.; the apartment was Ashli’s residence; and we believe her death occurred within the couple of hours before or up to 3:20 p.m. We do not have any suspect information or cause of death which can be released at this time, so-as not to interfere with the progress of the investigation.

Investigators are doing everything they can, including following all leads, to determine what happened and who is responsible. We ask for anyone who has any information, however minor it may seem, to come forward and call CSPD at (979) 764-3600; if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (775-8477).

Original Release (12/31/2019):

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at about 3:20 p.m. police officers and paramedics responded to 2818 Place Apartments, 1300 Harvey Mitchell Parkway, for a report of a Deceased Person. Responding officers located a deceased female inside an apartment. Detectives and crime scene personnel with the College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division were notified and responded to the scene.

Investigators determined suspicious circumstances existed. At about 7:30 p.m. this investigation was classified as a Homicide. At this time, there is not believed to be any danger to the general public.

The next of kin has been notified and the deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Ashli Stewart.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600, or anonymously via Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (775-8477).