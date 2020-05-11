Video Conference Swearing In Of College Station’s New Fire Chief And Newly Promoted Firefighters

Monday was the first day on the job for College Station’s new fire chief and several newly promoted firefighters.

The swearing in, which was done by video conference, included congratulations from new chief Richard Mann.

Mann said a formal pinning ceremony would take place in the future.

The new chief, who spent 32 years with the Houston fire department, said he was looking forward to upcoming visits to all CSFD stations.