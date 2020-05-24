UPDATE: Additional Testing Reveals COVID-19 Cases at Parc at Traditions

Additional testing at a west Bryan senior living community reveals 45 people contracted coronavirus.

Parc Communities considers the health and well-being of our residents and associates to be our highest priority.

Since early March, consistent with advice and directives from the CDC, state health agencies and local jurisdictions, we have implemented a series of measures designed to safeguard our communities and reduce the risk of exposure to residents and associates.

These actions have included the prohibition of all but essential visitors to the community, rigorous daily home pre-screening of associates, onsite screening of associates and essential visitors before entry to the community, enhanced sanitization and infection control procedures, cessation of all congregate social activities and dining services, three times daily resident screening and vitals checks, and a shelter-in-place mandate for all residents.

We have also undertaken to conduct baseline testing of all community residents and associates, as such resources have become available.

Last week, Parc at Traditions scheduled private COVID-19 testing of all residents and associates as a proactive step to gain visibility into the COVID-19 status of the community. This testing was conducted on Tuesday, May 19th.

Of the 191 individuals tested, 45 tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining 146 individuals all returned negative test results. Of the positive results, 34 are residents, and 11 are associates.

The majority of those who tested positive are asymptomatic.

Effective immediately, Parc at Traditions has undertaken the following measures to address these recent findings:

• Immediate quarantine of COVID-19-positive residents in their apartments

• Continued close coordination with representatives of the Brazos County Health District (BCHD) and Texas Department of Health and Human Services (HHSC)

• Continuation of enhanced PPE protocols

• Supplemental community sanitization by the Texas National Guard, today May 23

• Implementation of regular follow-up COVID-19 testing for all affected residents and associates until no longer necessary

• Close monitoring of COVID-19-positive residents for symptoms

• Continuation of rigorous screening, disinfection and social distancing protocols

• Continuation of three times daily resident vitals and condition checks

• Continuation of resident shelter-in-place restrictions

• Continuation of no-visitor policies

• Implementation of operational segregation between Independent Living and Assisted Living/Memory Care

We continue to work closely with Dr. Seth Sullivan with the Brazos County Health District (BCHD) who, “expresses his appreciation for those who, like Parc, have taken seriously the threat of COVID19 by collaborating with the Health District to best protect those in our community who are most susceptible to the effects of this virus.”

We continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and make appropriate real-time adjustments to our operations, based upon guidance of public health agencies.

We appreciate the continued support, understanding and commitment of our residents,

Parc at Traditions statement from the Brazos County health district:

The Brazos County Health District is aware residents and staff at Parc at Traditions senior living community have tested positive for COVID-19. This is a devastating situation, and we have been and will continue to be in close collaboration with the facility’s administration to provide education and guidance moving forward. Through this dialogue, we have learned that Parc at Traditions has recently completed testing of all residents and staff and have implemented additional sanitizing and enhanced PPE protocols. Positive results from this facility-wide testing will be included in the health district’s weekend update.

The health district remains in regular contact with Texas Health & Human Services Commission staff to communicate on how to best protect these vulnerable residents from this infection.

Also, more broadly, the Brazos County Health District has been collaborating with administrators and medical directors of local long-term and assisted living care facilities in the area on a weekly basis. We remain committed to work with each facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District strives to be transparent in our response to COVID-19, while at the same time to protect the privacy of those impacted. In this delicate balance, we first and foremost remain committed to serving the greater good and take serious the duty of efficiently implementing public health practices, such as those outlined above.