University Of Texas-Austin Announces Fall Semester Plans

From the UT-Austin website:

The fall semester will begin as scheduled on August 26, and classes will run until Thanksgiving.

Students will not return after Thanksgiving and, instead, will participate in reading days and final exams remotely.

With COVID-19 still expected to be active this fall, we hope to avoid the possibility of students becoming infected during the Thanksgiving break and then spreading the virus to classmates upon their return after Thanksgiving.

We are still developing the details for how this new schedule will affect course syllabi, residence hall living and other key campus functions.

We will continue to provide additional information as we move forward.