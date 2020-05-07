United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update Includes Near Record Number Of Calls To 2-1-1 Texas

United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update Includes Near Record Number Of Calls To 2-1-1 Texascovid, Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, May 7th, 2020
United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the Brazos Valley coronavirus relief fund, and the near record number of calls to the 2-1-1 Texas information Service, which is administered in the Brazos Valley by UWBV.
Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update includes a near record number of calls to 2-1-1 Texas” on Spreaker.
