United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update Includes Near Record Number Of Calls To 2-1-1 Texas

Posted by covid, Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, May 7th, 2020

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the Brazos Valley coronavirus relief fund, and the near record number of calls to the 2-1-1 Texas information Service, which is administered in the Brazos Valley by UWBV.

Posted by on May 7 2020. Filed under covid, Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
