United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, March 9th, 2020

WTAW’s Bill Oliver visits with United Way of the Brazos Valley communications manager Kat Gammon about two grant opportunities, and with Lauren Carroll of UWBV partner agency Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley.

