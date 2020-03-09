United Way Of The Brazos Valley UpdateFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, March 9th, 2020
WTAW’s Bill Oliver visits with United Way of the Brazos Valley communications manager Kat Gammon about two grant opportunities, and with Lauren Carroll of UWBV partner agency Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley.
Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update, March 9 2020” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=137973
Posted by Bill Oliver on Mar 9 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.