United Way Of The Brazos Valley Promotes 2-1-1 Information Phone Line For Coronavirus Questions

WTAW News weekly United Way of the Brazos Valley update focuses on the agency’s response to coronavirus.

UWBV president Alison Prince says coronavirus questions are welcomed by calling 2-1-1. UWBV administers the 2-1-1 service in the Brazos Valley.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley promotes 2-1-1 information phone line for coronavirus questions” on Spreaker.