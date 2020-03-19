United Way Of The Brazos Valley Promotes 2-1-1 Information Phone Line For Coronavirus QuestionsFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, March 19th, 2020
WTAW News weekly United Way of the Brazos Valley update focuses on the agency’s response to coronavirus.
UWBV president Alison Prince says coronavirus questions are welcomed by calling 2-1-1. UWBV administers the 2-1-1 service in the Brazos Valley.
Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley promotes 2-1-1 information phone line for coronavirus questions” on Spreaker.
