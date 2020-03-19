 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News » United Way Of The Brazos Valley Promotes 2-1-1 Information Phone Line For Coronavirus Questions

United Way Of The Brazos Valley Promotes 2-1-1 Information Phone Line For Coronavirus Questions

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, March 19th, 2020

WTAW News weekly United Way of the Brazos Valley update focuses on the agency’s response to coronavirus.

UWBV president Alison Prince says coronavirus questions are welcomed by calling 2-1-1. UWBV administers the 2-1-1 service in the Brazos Valley.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley promotes 2-1-1 information phone line for coronavirus questions” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138196

Posted by on Mar 19 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-