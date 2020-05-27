United Way Of The Brazos Valley Community Campaign Raises Nearly $1.6 Million Dollars

The annual United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) community campaign finished at $1.58 million dollars.

That’s 96 percent of the goal of $1.635 million.

President Alison Prince says the community campaign hit the pause button two months ago to give priority to responding to the pandemic.

Prince thanked those who contributed to the coronavirus relief fund that was administered by United Way and the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.

Prince also thanked more than 100 workplace campaign coordinators and a dozen local business executives who assisted in campaign presentations.

22 non profit agencies receive funding from those who contribute to UWBV.

Click below for comments from Alison Prince, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley community campaign raises nearly $1.6 million dollars” on Spreaker.