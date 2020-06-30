United Way Giving Away 14,000 Face Masks

News release from United Way of the Brazos Valley:

United Way of the Brazos Valley will give away free facemasks during a drive-thru distribution event on Wednesday, Jul. 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Approximately 14,000 facemasks were generously donated to the United Way of the Brazos Valley, including 10,000 surgical masks donated by Brazos County Emergency Management and 4,000 N95 masks donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement.

The free facemasks will be distributed in bundles of five, starting with bundles of N95 masks while supplies last. Limit of one facemask bundle per car, while supplies last.

Residents can pick up a facemask bundle on Wednesday, Jul. 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Bryan High School, 3450 Campus Dr, Bryan, TX 77802.

Drivers are asked to enter on Campus Drive from Briarcrest Drive and follow the signs to pick up their facemask bundle.

There is no cost, registration or identification requirement to receive a free facemask bundle. Residents do not need to leave their car to receive a bundle as United Way of the Brazos Valley staff and volunteers will be on hand to pass bundles through the passenger window.

United Way of the Brazos Valley would like to thank Brazos County Emergency Management and Lowe’s Home Improvement for their generous donations to the community.

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. They work to strengthen the community by identifying issues facing the Brazos Valley, engaging individuals to build strategies and mobilizing resources to invest in change. United Way invests through Community Impact Grants to local nonprofit organizations and investment initiatives including 2-1-1 Texas, Youth Leadership Cabinet, EarlyLiteracy programs and the Financial Stability Innovation Fund.

To support the United Way of the Brazos Valley and to learn more about their impact in the community, visit www.uwbv.org.