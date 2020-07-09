UIL Updates for Voluntary Summer Workouts

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released some updated guidelines for when athletes return for voluntary workouts next Monday.

Players will be required to wear masks to and from campus, but may take them off when their activity starts and they’re socially distanced.

Athletes can also access locker rooms, but will still won’t be able to change or use the showers.

Voluntary summer conditioning has been on hold since July 3rd, when the UIL recommended schools put a 10-day pause around the Fourth of July holiday.