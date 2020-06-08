 LISTEN LIVE 
UFC Star McGregor Announces Retirement

Posted by Sports Monday, June 8th, 2020

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has announced he’s retiring.

McGregor took to Twitter Saturday night to say he’s done fighting.

McGregor, a Dublin, Ireland native, has been the sport’s biggest star for the last five years. The 31-year-old retires with an MMA record of 22-4 with 19 victories coming via KO.

