UFC Star McGregor Announces Retirement

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has announced he’s retiring.

McGregor took to Twitter Saturday night to say he’s done fighting.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

McGregor, a Dublin, Ireland native, has been the sport’s biggest star for the last five years. The 31-year-old retires with an MMA record of 22-4 with 19 victories coming via KO.