TxDOT Bryan District Projects During Spring Break Week

TxDOT Bryan District Projects During Spring Break WeekFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, March 9th, 2020
Spring break week means two TxDOT road projects in the Bryan district. Monday night begins nighttime replacement of overhead signs along Highway 6 in Hearne. This will involve lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for an undisclosed number of days.
And starting Tuesday, there will be lane closures in College Station at Harvey Mitchell and Luther along with no left turns. This will continue for about two weeks, weather permitting, as utility construction takes place.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=137960
Posted by Bill Oliver on Mar 9 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.