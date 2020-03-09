TxDOT Bryan District Projects During Spring Break Week

Spring break week means two TxDOT road projects in the Bryan district. Monday night begins nighttime replacement of overhead signs along Highway 6 in Hearne. This will involve lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for an undisclosed number of days.

And starting Tuesday, there will be lane closures in College Station at Harvey Mitchell and Luther along with no left turns. This will continue for about two weeks, weather permitting, as utility construction takes place.