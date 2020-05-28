Two Fatal Crashes in Bryan

Two Fatal Crashes in BryanFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, May 28th, 2020
Bryan police have identified the victims of two separate fatality crashes.
A one vehicle crash in Bryan on the northbound freeway feeder road Wednesday night killed the driver, 37 year-old Kandice Brooke Gates of Marquez, Texas. BPD reports the vehicle left the feeder between Boonville Road and MLK and struck a tree.
Then just before 4 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Boonville near FM 1179 left the roadway. The vehicle rolled, ejected the driver and went down a ravine. 36 year-old Christine Marie Rene of Caldwell died at the scene.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on May 28 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.