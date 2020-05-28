 LISTEN LIVE 
Two Fatal Crashes in Bryan

Two Fatal Crashes in Bryan

Thursday, May 28th, 2020

Bryan police have identified the victims of two separate fatality crashes.

A one vehicle crash in Bryan on the northbound freeway feeder road Wednesday night killed the driver, 37 year-old Kandice Brooke Gates of Marquez, Texas. BPD reports the vehicle left the feeder between Boonville Road and MLK and struck a tree.

Then just before 4 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Boonville near FM 1179 left the roadway. The vehicle rolled, ejected the driver and went down a ravine. 36 year-old Christine Marie Rene of Caldwell died at the scene.

Posted by on May 28 2020.
