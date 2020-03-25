Tree Falls, Power Out For Two Hours North And East Of Bryan’s Superpark

Tree Falls, Power Out For Two Hours North And East Of Bryan’s SuperparkFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, March 25th, 2020
Just before 11:30 Wednesday morning, BTU repair crews went out to deal with an outage that was caused by a fallen tree.
645 customers were affected, mostly north and east of the city of Bryan’s superpark.
Service to those customers was restored around 1:30.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Mar 25 2020.