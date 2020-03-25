 LISTEN LIVE 
Tree Falls, Power Out For Two Hours North And East Of Bryan’s Superpark

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, March 25th, 2020

Just before 11:30 Wednesday morning, BTU repair crews went out to deal with an outage that was caused by a fallen tree.

645 customers were affected, mostly north and east of the city of Bryan’s superpark.

Service to those customers was restored around 1:30.

Screen shot from outages.btutilities.com

Posted by on Mar 25 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
