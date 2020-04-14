Track & Field Letterman, Longtime Meet Official William Rodriguez Sr. Passes Away

 LISTEN LIVE 
Posted by Sports Tuesday, April 14th, 2020

(Source: Texas A&M Athletics)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M track and field letterman and longtime volunteer official William Rodriguez  Sr. passed away on April 8, 2020, in Lewisville, Texas.

A standout high school runner from D’Hanis, Texas, Rodriguez competed for the Aggies from 1966-68 under the guidance of longtime Texas A&M head coach Charlie Thomas. The Aggies’ top entry in the 880-yard run, Rodriguez also ran the anchor leg of the mile relay that set a school record in 1968. Rodriguez earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and his master’s in business.

Following his time at Texas A&M, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1970 to 1973 in Okinawa before working in the oil business for more than 40 years for Mobil.

Over the years Rodriguez continued to visit College Station taking his children to football games and served over 15 years as a track and field volunteer official.

“He was a great Aggie and it is really tough to lose a great man like this.” head track and field coach Pat Henry said.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

