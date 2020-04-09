Thursday Afternoon Severe Weather

Severe thunderstorms moved through Burleson and Brazos counties Thursday afternoon.

A WTAW listener west of Snook texted 60 mile per hour winds before their weather station lost power.

Bluebonnet Electric’s outage map indicated Thursday evening 63 outages, affecting 3,130 customers. Most of the outages and customers were in Burleson County. Bluebonnet shared on their Twitter page, photos of broken power poles and damaged power lines along Highway 21.

BTU’s outage map indicated Thursday afternoon 23 outages, affecting 3,478 customers.

College Station Utilities outage map indicated three outages Thursday afternoon that impacted 52 customers.

Rainfall reports from National Weather Service reporting stations included 2.19 inches in Caldwell, 1.54 inches at College Station’s Easterwood Airport, .51 at Bryan’s Coulter field, and .15 in Hearne.

Weather observations from WTAW listeners includes 2.25 inches of rain in College Station’s Pebble Creek neighborhood, and in the Huntsville area, “the tops of the pine trees were breaking off.”

Bryan police and the Brazos County sheriff’s office reported downed trees. BPD also reported traffic signals went out, meaning drivers had to consider those locations as all way stops.