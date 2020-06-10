Three People Taken To The Hospital After A Car Hits A Car Lot Building

 LISTEN LIVE 
Bryan police report a distracted driver led to a car striking a building and injuring someone inside.

This happened Wednesday afternoon west of downtown when a car on West William Joel Bryan left the road near Brazos Avenue and struck a cinder block building at a car lot.

A 34 year old man inside the building is hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The driver, a 20 year old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

A 16 month old passenger in the car was not injured, but was transported as a precautionary measure.

The driver was ticketed for failing to maintain a single lane and not having insurance.

