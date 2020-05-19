The Local Nonprofit Leaders’ Response to COVID-19

In an effort to see how local nonprofits were responding to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bush School Center for Nonprofits & Philanthropy at Texas A&M surveyed 90 local nonprofit leaders.

The survey was sent out in late March, at the start of the pandemic.

The results showed about 20% of respondents are working more because of the coronavirus, but about 75% are struggling to provide services.

One of the biggest challenges for nonprofits was figuring out how to provide services while limiting the risks.

Will Brown, the center’s director, says few organizations are operating as normal and the report shows leaders are most concerned about declines in donations and loss of fee revenue.

Brown says they are working on a follow up survey, which will lead to a second report in midsummer.

Click HERE to read and download the report compiled by the Bush School Center for Nonprofits & Philanthropy at Texas A&M University

