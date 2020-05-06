Texas Tech Pitcher, Hunter Dobbins, signs on to compete in the CSBI

Bryan / College Station, TX – May 5, 2020 — Today it was announced that College Baseball’s biggest event of 2020 taking place on June 4th will feature Texas Tech’s very own Hunter Dobbins on the mound.

Hunter Dobbins was well on his way to a solid Sophomore season at Texas Tech before COVID-19 shut down his season along with the rest of College baseball. Dobbins had high expectations for his season after a freshman campaign saw him log 26 innings and make an appearance for the Red Raiders in the College World Series. Hunter then continued that success when he went on to help the Brazos Valley Bombers win a Texas Collegiate League championship during the 2019 summer. Dobbins’ 2020 season in Lubbock while short was showing signs of the young pitcher’s progress. Before the shutdown, Dobbins had struck out 25 in 20 innings to help sport a 1.35 ERA while collecting two wins on the young season for the Red Raiders.

Dobbins said “I’m excited to be home (Bryan/College Station) again where I grew up and what an honor it is to be part of this exciting baseball tournament- It’s going to be fun to play ball again”.

Brian Nelson, the Director of Baseball Operations, said “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Dobbins for a short period of his baseball career and had the opportunity to see him compete in big pressure moments and make a high impact on big games. Hunter is the high caliber type of player the CSBI will continue to add”. Nelson continued “Our selection process has become much more difficult since announcing the event, as additional major national programs have inquired about the possibilities of having one of their athletes take part of the first college baseball being played after the shutdown. Our goal is not only to get some great talent, but we are trying to involve as many collegiate programs as possible. We want a lot of program diversity on the rosters. This is going to be fun”.

The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $49.95 for the first 2,000 members and includes the entire 6-game tournament!

Story courtesy of Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational