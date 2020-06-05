 LISTEN LIVE 
Texas State investigates racial abuse claims against coach

Texas State investigates racial abuse claims against coach

Friday, June 5th, 2020

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) _ Texas State has ordered an investigation into a former player’s allegations of racist remarks by basketball coach Danny Kaspar. Former Bobcats guard Jaylen Shead raised the claims on social media. He says black players were routinely subjected to racial remarks and that caused him to transfer to Washington State before last season. Kaspar has not commented publicly on the allegations. Texas State athletic director Larry Teis says he considers the allegations “deeply troubling.”

Posted by on Jun 5 2020. Filed under Sports.
