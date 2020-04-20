 LISTEN LIVE 
Texas State 7-on-7 Championship Cancelled.

Posted by Sports Monday, April 20th, 2020

The Texas State 7-on-7 Championships have been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The tournament was set to be held June 25-27 at Veterans Park in College Station.

Doug Stephens, the organization’s executive director, made the announcement via the Dallas Morning News yesterday.

The decision comes after Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday closing schools for the remainder of the spring semester.

A&M Consolidated won the tournament’s Division I last year, and College Station claimed the title in 2018.

Information from ‘The Eagle’ was used in this report

