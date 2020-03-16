 LISTEN LIVE 
Texas Lawmakers Say DPS Has Extended Drivers License Renewals For Some People

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, March 16th, 2020

Two Texas state representatives have shared a letter from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) that states drivers license renewals have been extended for some people.

Sunday’s DPS letter was shared by Ernest Bailes of Shepherd and by Dan Flynn of Van.

A DPS spokesman tells WTAW News a statement from their agency will be released later Monday.

