Texas Central Railroad Wins In Appeals Court, Opponents Plan To Go To The Texas Supreme Court

The company planning to build a high speed bullet train between Houston and Dallas wins the latest court battle against opposing property owners.

But Leon County property owners fighting Texas Central’s attempt to get eminent domain authority plan to go to the Texas Supreme Court.

That’s after a state appeals court in Corpus Christi ruled Texas Central and a subsidiary company are a railroad and an interurban electric railway.

Since the appeals court ruling, the Facebook page Texans Against High Speed Rail has received more than two hundred comments supporting Barbara and Jim Miles continuing fight to block Texas Central from taking their land.

Texas Central’s president issued a statement on the company’s website thanking the appeals court for recognizing their companies the same as other railroads and pipelines, electrical lines, and other industries that employ eminent domain and allowing survey access to private property.