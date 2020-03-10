Texas A&M’s Williams Named AP “SEC Coach of the Year”

First-year Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams was named the Southeastern Conference’s Coach of the Year by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Williams guided the Aggies to a 10-8 SEC record and finished in a tie for sixth in the league, the program’s best finish since earning a share of the SEC Championship in 2016. The team was projected to finish 12th in the SEC Preseason Poll.

During conference play, the Aggies sported the SEC’s best scoring defense, limiting opponents to 67.4 points per game. Texas A&M closed out the regular season with five wins in its last seven games, which included a 78-75 road victory over No. 17 Auburn, which ended the Tigers’ 19-game home winning streak.

Williams and the Aggies begin play at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Missouri.

AP ALL-SEC

FIRST TEAM

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 165, So., Meridianville, Alabama

u-Mason Jones, Arkansas, 6-5, 200, Jr., DeSoto, Texas

u-Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 6-10, 250, So., Thomasville, Georgia

Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, 247, Jr., Jamaica

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, 6-3, 188, So., Harve de Grace, Maryland

SECOND TEAM

Samir Doughty, Auburn, 6-4, 195, Sr., Philadelphia

Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 6-5, 225, Fr., Atlanta

Keyontae Johnson, Florida, 6-5, 231, So., Norfolk, Virginia

Skylar Mays, LSU, 6-4, 205, Sr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Breein Tyree, Mississippi, 6-2, 195, Sr., Somerset, New Jersey

Coach of the year — Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

Player of the year — Mason Jones, Arkansas, and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year — Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics