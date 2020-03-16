Texas A&M’s The Big Event Is Cancelled And Will Not Be Rescheduled

From Texas A&M’s department of student activities:

In a proactive effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure, The Big Event, a recognized student organization at Texas A&M University, in consultation with university administration, has canceled its annual day of service event that was scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

“As disappointed as we are, The Big Event is not possible this year,” said Josh John, director of The Big Event 2020. “We are grateful for the opportunity to connect with the community through our job checks, the willingness of our student volunteers, and all the support of our sponsors, vendors, Bryan-College Station, Texas A&M and stakeholders.”

The Big Event will not be rescheduled for 2020.

“While we are saddened to cancel The Big Event this year, one of our university’s celebrated traditions, our primary concern remains the well-being and safety of the Texas A&M and Bryan-College Station community,” said Christine Gravelle, director of Student Activities

.

The Big Event is an integral part of the community, organizers said. Last year alone, 18,592 student volunteers served 2,319 Bryan-College Station residents. Since its inception in 1982, Texas A&M students have volunteered more than 1 million total service hours.

“The Big Event is more than just one day; our mission is to show gratefulness and live out the value of selfless service,” John said. “We remain confident in our ability to do so independently of a day of service. We eagerly anticipate furthering our mission with The Big Event 2021.”

Student leaders have committed to equal and timely communication with stakeholders and the community.

The Big Event is a member of the Student Government Association.

About The Big Event: Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest, one-day, student-run service project in the nation. Each spring, approximately 20,000 Texas A&M students come together to say “Thank You” to the residents of Bryan and College Station. For the past 38 years, Aggie students have participated in this annual day of service to show their appreciation to the surrounding community, completing service projects such as yard work, window washing, and painting for residents of the community. Although The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation, our message and our mission remain the same – to simply say “Thank You.” Through service-oriented activities, The Big Event promotes campus and community unity as students come together for one day to express their gratitude for the support from the surrounding community.