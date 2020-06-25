Texas A&M’s President Responds To Racist Hate Messages Left On A Student’s Windshield

Texas A&M police is investigating hate messages left on the car windshield of a student.

President Michael Young issued a statement of what he described as a “detestable racist event”.

Young is offering a $1,200 reward for information leading to those responsible.

Young went on to say that the university is “tired of bigoted members of our community marring the experiences of students of color. For those found responsible of racial or ethnic harassment, we can and will enforce appropriate sanctions under our code of student conduct, which allows us to pursue action against stalking, harassment and related retaliation that violate a person’s civil rights.”

Statement from Michael Young:

Yesterday afternoon I learned of a detestable racist event – messages of hate were left on the car windshield of a Texas A&M student.

Our University Police Department is working with the management of the apartment complex where the car was parked to investigate these intolerable messages. The incident, with accompanying images, was also reported to the Stop Hate website and is being examined by appropriate university officials.

Texas A&M is offering a $1,200 reward based on valid information that leads to identifying the person or people responsible. If you have any information, please call 979-845-8897 or email todd.vandresar@tamu.edu.

Acts of racism are irreconcilable with the values we uphold here at Texas A&M University. Those who promote hate, discrimination and disrespect are not welcomed at this institution. We are tired of bigoted members of our community marring the experiences of students of color. For those found responsible of racial or ethnic harassment, we can and will enforce appropriate sanctions under our code of student conduct, which allows us to pursue action against stalking, harassment and related retaliation that violate a person’s civil rights.

As Aggies, we often talk about our core values. We need to live them. Let me be clear: Incidents like the one yesterday have no place at Texas A&M. Anyone who believes that hate is acceptable is not wanted at Texas A&M.