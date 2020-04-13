 LISTEN LIVE 
Texas A&M’s Madubuike Invited to NFL Virtual Draft

Posted by Sports Monday, April 13th, 2020

(Source: Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics)

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Football’s Justin Madubuike is among 58 prospects invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Draft virtually, the league announced. The draft is scheduled to take place April 23-25 and will be aired on ESPN and NFL Network.

Originally scheduled to take place over three days in Las Vegas, this year will be different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league will hold a fully virtual draft, with all participants doing so remotely, including the eligible players to be selected by one of the league’s 32 teams.

Madubuike, from McKinney, Texas, led the Aggies with 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and seven QB hurries last season. In his final season in Aggieland, Madubuike was named the team’s defensive MVP and earned All-SEC honors from the AP. As a junior, he posted career-highs in tackles, tackles for loss, fumbles forced and matched his 5.5 sacks from his sophomore campaign.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

Posted by on Apr 13 2020. Filed under Sports.
