Texas A&M System Regents To Consider A Reopening Plan Friday Morning

The Texas A&M system board of regents is holding a special meeting Friday morning to consider plans to reopen campuses.

No details were provided in the meeting notice of a response plan that the regents will discuss in private.

Action is possible following the executive session on the reopening, and a second item to establish something called the Secure America Institute at TEEX, the Texas A&M engineering experiment station.

Friday morning’s meeting, by telephone conference call starting at 8:30, is available through the system’s website.