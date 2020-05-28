Texas A&M System Regents To Consider A Reopening Plan Friday Morning

Texas A&M System Regents To Consider A Reopening Plan Friday Morningcovid, Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, May 28th, 2020
The Texas A&M system board of regents is holding a special meeting Friday morning to consider plans to reopen campuses.
No details were provided in the meeting notice of a response plan that the regents will discuss in private.
Action is possible following the executive session on the reopening, and a second item to establish something called the Secure America Institute at TEEX, the Texas A&M engineering experiment station.
Friday morning’s meeting, by telephone conference call starting at 8:30, is available through the system’s website.
