Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Receives Coronavirus Update

Most of the time at Thursday’s meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents meeting was about reviewing the impact of coronavirus and what lies ahead.

Chancellor John Sharp reported that they are days away from presenting their recommendations for how campuses will reopen this fall. Sharp also said enrollment projections system wide are looking good.

Vice chancellor of academics, Jim Hallmark presented what he described was a “high level overview” of fall plans that will bring back on-campus activities and residence living.

Dr. Hallmark detailed four types of academic instruction. In addition to in-person and online classes, he shared “hybrid” and “high-flex” instruction that combines in-person and online components.

Deputy chancellor and the system’s chief financial officer, Billy Hamilton, reported losses at its universities and agencies due to coronavirus, through May 1, is projected at $120 million dollars. Hamilton says all but $16 million will be covered by federal relief money.

Hamilton said coronavirus cost the system more than $73 million dollars in revenue through August 31st.

Hamilton said the flagship campus lost $27 million in revenue, returned $42 million in student refunds, and spent more than $12 million in pandemic-related expenses.

