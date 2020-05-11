Texas A&M Softball Adds Kelsey Broadus to 2020-21 Roster

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Jo Evans has announced the addition of transfer pitcher Kelsey Broadus.

Broadus, a graduate transfer from Albany, Oregon, will have one year of eligibility, while pursuing her master’s degree in sport management.

“Kelsey will be a great addition to our pitching staff,” Evans said. “Adding a veteran left-handed pitcher to our staff will make us even stronger moving into the 2021 season. Kelsey has experience pitching in big games, has been a workhorse at Boise State and knows how to win.”

The left-hander spent the previous four seasons at Boise State, holding a 2.75 career ERA with a 40-16 record. Broadus pitched 25 complete games with 10 shutouts, striking out 362 batters in 349.1 innings of work.

“I have had the opportunity to get to know Kelsey over the past couple weeks and I am impressed with her maturity, outgoing personality, confidence, and desire to excel at the highest level,” Evans said. “Prior to the 2020 season being canceled, Kelsey had already considered pursuing her master’s in sport management at A&M, so this feels like a great fit for her and our program. I am excited to welcome Kelsey and her family into our Aggie Family.”

Broadus made an immediate impact in her freshman season, making 30 appearances and eight starts to go 7-2 with a shutout and five saves. She led the Broncos pitching staff in ERA (2.99) and strikeouts (88).

She had a standout sophomore campaign, becoming the first Bronco to be named Mountain West Pitcher of the Year, while also being named to the NFCA All-Pacific Region Second Team. She also earned a spot on the All-Mountain West First Team, ending the year with a 14-8 record in 33 appearances, recording an ERA of 2.55 with 132 strikeouts.

As a junior, she led the Broncos to a 15-7 record in the circle, while striking out a team-high 100 batters in 134.2 innings of work. In the 2020 shortened season, Broadus held a 6-1 record in the circle with a 2.35 ERA.

“I’m excited to have another opportunity and to finish out my career at Texas A&M,” Broadus said. “To be able to compete in the SEC for my last year is a dream come true.”

Broadus joins Kayla Poynter , Shaylee Ackerman , Ashley Daugherty , Hannah Mayo and Makinzy Herzog on the Aggies’ pitching staff.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics