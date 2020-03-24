Texas A&M President Announces Refunds And Credits Due To Coronavirus

From Texas A&M president Michael Young:

Texas A&M University is pleased to provide the following options to students for prorated credits for housing and dining as follows.

Refunds for parking have been included in FAQs on the TAMU COVID-19 website and will be handled under normal procedures, found at: https://transport.tamu.edu/parking.aspx.

For those considering departure from on-campus housing this spring given the pandemic, you may do so anytime between now and the end of the semester, May 9, by coordinating with Residence Life, to include social distancing as required when arranging for check-out.

Housing (Residence Halls, Corps of Cadets, and White Creek): For residents canceling their housing contract, removing their belongings, and returning their key prior to March 24, 2020, room rent refunds or credits will be based on the number of nights between March 24 and the end of the contract term, May 9. For residents canceling their housing contract, removing their belongings, and returning their key after March 24, room rent refunds or credits will be based on the number of nights between the date of check-out and the end of the contract term, May 9. Individuals who have questions about this process should contact Residence Life: 888-451-3896 or 979-845-4744 or https://reslife.tamu.edu/on-campus-housing-update/

Housing (Gardens Apartments): For residents canceling their 2019-2020 Gardens contract, beginning March 24, rent and electric charges will end on the day the key is returned to the office or key drop box at the north entrance of the community center. There will be no penalties for failure to give full notice and early cancellation from March 24 through May 22 (or July 31 if a 12-month contract).

Dining: Students who wish to receive a refund (or credit) for dining must apply at https://fda.tamu.edu/diningcredit; the students’ dining privileges will be suspended the business day following their application. This refund (or credit) will be calculated based upon the total amount of unused dining dollars and a prorated amount for meal plans based on the length of time between the business day following their application and May 9, 2020.

For either Housing (other than Gardens Apartments) or Dining, students may choose to either apply any prorated amounts as a credit to their Fall 2020 student fees or receive a direct refund. The amount of any refund will first be used to reduce any existing balance in the student’s fee account, with any remainder refunded via direct deposit.

