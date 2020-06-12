Texas A&M Planning For Saturday Demonstrations Around Sul Ross Statue

Texas A&M is preparing for Saturday demonstrations around the Sul Ross statue.

Quoting A&M social media, “We call on all individuals who attend a demonstration to choose to contribute to its peaceful outcome.”

Administrators are telling Aggies, again quoting their social media, “be aware that there may be individuals in attendance who are not affiliated with the university.”

Sul Ross, who served as A&M president and before that two terms as Texas governor, was before that a Confederate general.

The statue, which was dedicated in 1918, was spraypainted earlier this week with the letters “B-L-M, the word “racist”, and the letters “A-C-A-B”.

Since the vandalism, the statue has been covered in blue tarp, and a screened fence was installed around the perimeter of Academic Plaza, which includes the oldest sculpture on the A&M campus.