Texas A&M Hall of Famer Warren Joins Detroit Lions Staff

Bryan native and former Texas A&M defensive lineman Ty Warren has been hired as a full-time assistant coach with the Detroit Lions.

Warren, who played for the Aggies from 1999-2002, was a first-round draft pick by New England in 2003 and spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons with the Patriots.

He’s reunited former New England assistant and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia.