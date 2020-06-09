Texas A&M Face Covering Policy Announced By President Michael Young

Texas A&M president Michael Young announces a face covering policy that begins Monday.

Face coverings will be required by faculty, staff, students, and visitors in indoor public areas except where marked, and outdoor spaces where it is difficult to maintain at least six feet of distancing.

Additional information from Texas A&M president Michael Young:

As announced, we are in full execution mode this summer to return in the fall. Committees, including one on face-coverings, have been hard at work to help make this possible. I am announcing a face-covering policy, effective Monday, June 15.

Face coverings (cloth face covering, surgical mask, etc.) must be worn by all individuals (faculty, staff, students and visitors) on Texas A&M University campuses in the following areas:

Indoor public areas on campus, except where marked, even if you are alone. This includes all non-private office or residential spaces, such as: lobbies, restrooms, classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, common spaces in residence halls, conference rooms, and break rooms;

Outdoor spaces where six feet or more of physical distancing is difficult to reliably maintain;

We recommend individuals have at least three face coverings available to use throughout the week in order to begin each day with a new or cleaned face covering;

Exceptions to the policy will be granted on a case-by-case basis as outlined in the policy and FAQs.

Please take time to review the face-covering requirements policy and FAQs. If, after reviewing these documents, you have additional questions, then email questions to facecovering@tamu.edu.

Thank you for your vital role in adhering to this policy during these unusual times. Take care of each other and those most vulnerable, Aggies!