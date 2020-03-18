Texas A&M Coaches React to Cancellation of Seasons due to COVID-19

Listen to “Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Coach Buzz Williams” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Texas A&M Baseball Coach Rob Childress” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Texas A&M Track & Field Coach Pat Henry” on Spreaker.

Statement from Texas A&M Softball Coach Jo Evans:

“Right now my sole focus is on making sure our players have all the support they need. This is a challenging time for everyone and it’s important for all our student-athletes to receive everything they need emotionally, mentally and physically. Ending our season early is a huge disappointment for our players and staff, and our priority is to take care of each other and to keep things in perspective. I am grateful for our leaders at A&M and to Ross Bjork for his leadership during this challenging time.”