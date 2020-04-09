Texas A&M Chancellor Gives Outlook on Football Season

Texas A&M Chancellor Gives Outlook on Football SeasonSports Thursday, April 9th, 2020
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp says that officials believe a 13-game college football schedule would be possible even if the start of the season were delayed until October because of the new coronavirus. Sharp added Wednesday that there are many unknowns about football season because of the pandemic that has killed thousands and shut down sports across the globe.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Apr 9 2020.