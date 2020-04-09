 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Sports » Texas A&M Chancellor Gives Outlook on Football Season

Texas A&M Chancellor Gives Outlook on Football Season

Posted by Sports Thursday, April 9th, 2020

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp says that officials believe a 13-game college football schedule would be possible even if the start of the season were delayed until October because of the new coronavirus. Sharp added Wednesday that there are many unknowns about football season because of the pandemic that has killed thousands and shut down sports across the globe.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138518

Posted by on Apr 9 2020. Filed under Sports.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-