Texas A&M Cancels Monday Classes

Texas A&M cancels Monday classes.

The announcement from provost Carol Fierke says it was in “recognition of the public viewing for George Floyd on Monday and the Texas A&M University System full-day release of non-essential personnel”.

Statement from Texas A&M provost Carol Fierke:

In recognition of the public viewing for George Floyd on Monday and the Texas A&M University System full-day release of non-essential personnel, all scheduled class activities for Monday, June 8th at Texas A&M University will not be held. Since classes are online for the summer, faculty may record and make available in an asynchronous format any lectures that would have been presented during the regularly scheduled class period. Any exam or other activity scheduled for Monday will be postponed and rescheduled for another day.

The special 8-week classes for new students which were scheduled to begin on Monday will instead begin on Tuesday June 9.

This information will be sent to all registered students, however we encourage you to also communicate your expectations to students for making up the material from Monday. Please also contact your students about your decision on how to handle clinical activities on Monday.